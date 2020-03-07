Bitcoinus Achieves Market Cap of $14,393.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $14,393.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 101.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

