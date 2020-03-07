BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $582,537.00 and approximately $26,006.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Exrates and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,467,085,219 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

