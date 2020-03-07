Bitcore Market Capitalization Achieves $6.30 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003927 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $905.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,125,043 coins and its circulating supply is 17,624,084 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

