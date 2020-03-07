BitMax Token (BTMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.07 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a market cap of $40.07 million and $3.74 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax.

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

