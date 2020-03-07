Blocknet Price Hits $1.76 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $11.67 million and $42,187.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,619,508 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

