Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 48.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $220,611.00 and $2.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

