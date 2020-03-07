Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.57

Headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BA traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.33. 12,851,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,457. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.61, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a 52-week low of $249.80 and a 52-week high of $427.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

