BOMB One Day Trading Volume Tops $59,667.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One BOMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005356 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 22% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $464,845.00 and $59,667.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 952,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,469 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.