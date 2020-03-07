BOOM Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $21,773.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. During the last week, BOOM has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,279,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,248,546 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.