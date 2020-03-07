BOScoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.72 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 19% higher against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $54,575.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056487 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,246,757,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,316,801 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

