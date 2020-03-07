Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,007 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Boston Private Financial worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPFH. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.