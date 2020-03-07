Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Lowered by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 518,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,441,000 after buying an additional 296,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,289,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,738,000 after purchasing an additional 202,850 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 143,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,787 shares of company stock worth $8,646,556. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

