Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Bottomline Technologies worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. TheStreet cut Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

