Botty Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Botty Investors LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.2% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 673,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,297,000 after buying an additional 116,912 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,346,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,450,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

