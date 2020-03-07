Botty Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Botty Investors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after buying an additional 44,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,298.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,455.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.98. The company has a market capitalization of $952.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock worth $346,883,661. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

