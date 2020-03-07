Botty Investors LLC Sells 421 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Botty Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 30.6% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,295.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,453.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $890.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.