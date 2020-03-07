BQT (BQTX) Price Tops $0.0043

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $43,510.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,523,443 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

