Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.95. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

DRI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $128.41.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.