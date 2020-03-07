Brokerages Expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.57. Ecopetrol reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecopetrol.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

EC traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 2,233,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 469.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

