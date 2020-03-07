Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

RM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

