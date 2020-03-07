Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Calavo Growers worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 391,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after buying an additional 198,892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Calavo Growers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $3,429,073.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,807,659.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $61.13 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.14.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

