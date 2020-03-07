Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $73.80. 951,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

