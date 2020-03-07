Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TSE:CM traded down C$2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching C$98.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,269. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$97.55 and a 52 week high of C$115.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$108.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.6200004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$113.46.

In other news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, with a total value of C$547,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$656,400.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

