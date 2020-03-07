Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Holdings Boosted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,189 shares during the quarter. Cannae comprises about 2.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.15% of Cannae worth $137,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 854,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNNE. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

