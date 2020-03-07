Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches Market Cap of $686,440.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $686,440.00 and approximately $89,637.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, IDAX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

