Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $1.40 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

CRE is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,918,761,553 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

