CashBet Coin (CBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1,060.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,068,565 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com.

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.