Catex Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,428.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $169,971.00 and $2,428.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token's total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token's official website is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

