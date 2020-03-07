Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Cavco Industries worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 187,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $213.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

