Celer Network (CELR) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Gate.io. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $4.64 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,654,044,542 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network's official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TOKOK, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

