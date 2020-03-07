Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,236 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.12% of GMS worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of GMS by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GMS by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GMS by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in GMS by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in GMS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. GMS Inc has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

