Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,591 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Glaukos worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Glaukos by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

