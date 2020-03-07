Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 258,103 Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,148,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,103 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of AK Steel worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AK Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AK Steel by 94.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 248,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AK Steel by 41.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 685,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 202,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AK Steel by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of AK Steel stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. AK Steel Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

AK Steel Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

