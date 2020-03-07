Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 29,753 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $2,989,773. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

AGIO opened at $46.90 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.