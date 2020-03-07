Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,370 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Kontoor Brands worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 102.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.28.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

