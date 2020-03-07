Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 116,796 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

