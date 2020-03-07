Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of eHealth worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $94,730,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $32,592,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $32,441,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $27,230,000.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Shares of EHTH opened at $134.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.41. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.20.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.97 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

