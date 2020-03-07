Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 106,024 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 306.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $37,988,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,970,000 after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.