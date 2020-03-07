Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,017 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of MEDNAX worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 637,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 264,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 64,238 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 57,663 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. MEDNAX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

