Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 388,570 Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 388,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Natus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.