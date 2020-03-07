Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

ESPR stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,402. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

