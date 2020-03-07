Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,014,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 115.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 73,041 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $12,909,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.05. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.