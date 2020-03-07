Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Premier worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Premier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Premier by 3,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of PINC opened at $28.88 on Friday. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

