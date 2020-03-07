Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,926,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,543 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,576,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after buying an additional 139,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 71.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 274,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.93. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

