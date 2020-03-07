Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Global worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 30,653 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

