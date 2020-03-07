Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,116,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 80.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 70,889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 66.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL opened at $22.25 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.