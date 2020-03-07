Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,835 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Diamond Offshore Drilling worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,147 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 602,589 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,171,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 288,108 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,164 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Shares of DO opened at $2.06 on Friday. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.