Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Arch Coal worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73,785 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. Benchmark began coverage on Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

