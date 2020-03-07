Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.74 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of H&E Equipment Services worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $20.42 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

HEES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

