Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.90 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,946 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Perficient worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $245,569.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Perficient stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

